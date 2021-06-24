SEA (NYSE:SE) Hits New 12-Month High at $292.20

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $292.20 and last traded at $288.75, with a volume of 21725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $280.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

The firm has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SEA by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,113 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $63,122,000 after acquiring an additional 104,291 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in SEA by 693.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $178,679,000 after acquiring an additional 784,597 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SEA by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

