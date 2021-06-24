SEA (NYSE:SE) Hits New 12-Month High at $292.20

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $292.20 and last traded at $288.75, with a volume of 21725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $280.88.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.
The firm has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.49.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SEA by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,113 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $63,122,000 after acquiring an additional 104,291 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in SEA by 693.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $178,679,000 after acquiring an additional 784,597 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SEA by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.
About SEA (NYSE:SE)
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.
