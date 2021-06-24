SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.48. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.74.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,012,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.