SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.67

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 4402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

SCWX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 1.11.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291,872 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 287,828 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 921,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 205,732 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth $3,519,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth $716,000. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

