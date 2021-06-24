Seedify.fund Price Down 38.5% Over Last Week (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $3.48 million and $907,477.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00046979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00162945 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,793.03 or 0.99960211 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

