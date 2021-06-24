Sei Investments Co. Buys 34,113 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,425 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

