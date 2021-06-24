Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,037 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPH opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

