Sei Investments Co. Has $3.22 Million Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,677 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Axonics by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axonics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Axonics by 99.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the first quarter worth about $238,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axonics alerts:

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $3,179,573.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,371 shares of company stock worth $16,560,635 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $64.88 on Thursday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.