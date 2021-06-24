Sei Investments Co. Has $3.29 Million Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Banner worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,178,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,032,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Banner by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $54.81 on Thursday. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.21.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

