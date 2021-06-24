Sei Investments Co. Purchases 281,869 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,869 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of BGC Partners worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

BGCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

