Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Down 5.4%

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) shares fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.56. 15,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,600,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SELB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $517.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. Research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,013 shares in the company, valued at $742,153.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 288.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.