Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.00

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $78.99, with a volume of 149619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.92.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,308,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,431,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

