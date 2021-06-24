SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading 4.8% Higher

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) shares traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.48. 3,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 420,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.58.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $13,116,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $4,764,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $4,601,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $4,526,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $4,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

