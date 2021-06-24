SevenOneSeven Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313,342 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $119,954,000.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.16. 73,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,203. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.22.

