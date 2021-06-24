SevenOneSeven Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UI traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $401.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.13.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

