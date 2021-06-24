SevenOneSeven Capital Management Buys New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. KLA makes up about 1.6% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $38,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $312.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.