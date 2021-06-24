SevenOneSeven Capital Management Buys New Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $3,397,000. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 362,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 501.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 44.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,143,000 after buying an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 114.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at $25,361,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $246.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $245.15.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several research firms have commented on RMD. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.57.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

