SevenOneSeven Capital Management Makes New $316,000 Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Novavax comprises 1.2% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Novavax by 300.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

NASDAQ NVAX traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.15. The stock had a trading volume of 36,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,420. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.02. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total value of $441,888.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,383.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total value of $1,675,468.19. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,865. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

