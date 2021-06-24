SevenOneSeven Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 3.4% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,357,000 after buying an additional 9,191,872 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,942,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404,563 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,447,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,563,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 252,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,550,337. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $39.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.58.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

