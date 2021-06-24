SevenOneSeven Capital Management Purchases New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after acquiring an additional 469,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after acquiring an additional 459,212 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.75. 83,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,163. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.24. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.25 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $257.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.33, for a total transaction of $2,194,827.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,665 shares of company stock valued at $36,168,949. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.19.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

