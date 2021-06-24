SevenOneSeven Capital Management Takes $222,000 Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 12.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 167,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72,095 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,770. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $97.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

