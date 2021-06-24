SG Americas Securities LLC Has $24.97 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,622 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $24,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.01. 2,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,153. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.42. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $165.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.