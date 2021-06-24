SG Americas Securities LLC Has $29.53 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 322.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 161,445 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $29,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $575,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,119 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.9% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,659,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,517,000 after buying an additional 1,745,530 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.23.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $147.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,047. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

