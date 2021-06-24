SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 464,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,574 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $40,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,281,881. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.25.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.