Shard (SHARD) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. Shard has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and $5.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shard has traded down 56.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Shard

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

