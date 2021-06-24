SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SHSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHSP opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $216.74 million, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93. SharpSpring has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 269,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

