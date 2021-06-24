SHIELD (XSH) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $104,363.95 and $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,942.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,963.53 or 0.05784902 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $486.15 or 0.01432273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.11 or 0.00392152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00120945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.13 or 0.00651475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.74 or 0.00382234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007329 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00038773 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

