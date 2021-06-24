Shopping Price Down 37.7% Over Last Week (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $28.63 or 0.00087638 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $26.84 million and $684,187.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00046524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00111284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00170437 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,650.87 or 0.99940969 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 937,302 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

