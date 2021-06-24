Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for SysGroup (LON:SYS)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of SysGroup (LON:SYS) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:SYS opened at GBX 39.80 ($0.52) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £19.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.65. SysGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 50.90 ($0.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SysGroup Company Profile

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT, cloud hosting, and IT consultancy services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers managed, cloud hosting and security, and disaster recovery services, as well as professional and consultancy services; and hardware and software licenses.

