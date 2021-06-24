Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for SysGroup (LON:SYS)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of SysGroup (LON:SYS) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON:SYS opened at GBX 39.80 ($0.52) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £19.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.65. SysGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 50.90 ($0.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
SysGroup Company Profile
