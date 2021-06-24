Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.71. Shutterstock reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $2,454,453.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,417,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,675,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $172,565.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,445.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,865 shares of company stock worth $21,040,129 in the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 628.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $104.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.