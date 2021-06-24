Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.00

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €50.00 ($58.82) and last traded at €49.81 ($58.60), with a volume of 413010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €49.44 ($58.16).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.40 ($64.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.57 ($60.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is €47.36.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

