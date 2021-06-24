Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.30. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. Analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 762.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,631 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 918.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 591,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 100.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

