Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Gap Up to $16.70

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $17.33. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 6,823 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $682.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,472,000 after acquiring an additional 107,216 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 762.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after buying an additional 2,845,631 shares during the period. No Street GP LP boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% during the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 918.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 591,538 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

