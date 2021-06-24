Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLGN. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of SLGN opened at $41.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

