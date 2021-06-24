Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Now Covered by Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvercorp Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.33. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. 30.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

