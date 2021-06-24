Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $102.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.94.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $132.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $277,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $403,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

