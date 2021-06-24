Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) VP Frederick G. Smith Sells 100,000 Shares

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frederick G. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Frederick G. Smith sold 12,488 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $415,850.40.

On Monday, June 7th, Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,365,803.74.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $33.52 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 502,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 110,752 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 38.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

