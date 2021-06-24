Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OMIC. Cowen started coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $25.34 on Monday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

