SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC) Trading Down 1.9%

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSEARCA:SITC)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.79 and last traded at $14.81. Approximately 2,009,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,014,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.80.

About SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.