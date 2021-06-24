Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 276.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,621 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.03. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SKLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

