SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Jack A. Pacheco Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jack A. Pacheco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Jack A. Pacheco sold 373 shares of SMART Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $20,772.37.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $44.71 on Thursday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SMART Global by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

