Smoothy Price Tops $0.32 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $536,156.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00046829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00099870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00163274 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,106.82 or 0.99869432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.