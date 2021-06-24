Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli Sells 135 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,257,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,250,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.51, for a total transaction of $3,517,650.00.

SNOW opened at $249.00 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.19. The company has a market cap of $73.73 billion and a PE ratio of -65.53.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

