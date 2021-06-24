Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $545,750.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $545,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $251,250.00.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $251.25. 3,383,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,367,753. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.49. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.12.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 153.4% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.