SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after buying an additional 355,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,609,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,115,000 after buying an additional 44,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.85.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $265.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.19 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 109.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total value of $2,885,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,523,792.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,243,118 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

