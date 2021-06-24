Solstein Capital LLC Buys Shares of 422 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $131.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.75. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.60.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

