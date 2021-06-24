Solstein Capital LLC Invests $37,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,111 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $146,627,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

