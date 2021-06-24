Solstein Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 177 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $923,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $912,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Shares of ILMN opened at $469.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.38. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,188. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

