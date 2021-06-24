Solstein Capital LLC Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 3.1% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Aflac stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.14.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,548 shares of company stock worth $343,757 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

