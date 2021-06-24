Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading 9.1% Higher

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price traded up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.86. 191,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,152,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

