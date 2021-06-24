Souders Financial Advisors Has $345,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.21. 3,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,403. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $162.13 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $145.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

